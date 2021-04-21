Delhi labs halt services over delay in giving out test results amid Covid spike

To keep pace with the COVID-19 surge and to check the delay in providing results, the Delhi government on April 16 issued an order stating, "Keeping in view the above and to ensure that districts (and Government hospitals) have an adequate number of slots available in labs to get their samples processed within a stipulated time frame (preferably 24 hours and latest within 48 hours) through the Gold Standard Test in continuation of order dated 15/01/202 the linkage of public and private sector lab with each District of NCT of Delhi is amended with immediate effect."

