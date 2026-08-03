Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Over 1.45 lakh women register for the cash transfer scheme, says Govt

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: More than 1.45 lakh women registered for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, the government said on Sunday, a day after the scheme was launched.

As many as 1,47,215 registrations had been completed and 10,286 applications finally submitted on the portal till 10 pm on Sunday, according to an official statement shared by news agencies.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on 1 August launched the online portal for the cast transfer scheme, under which eligible women will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for the scheme.

The Delhi Cabinet, headed by Gupta, had approved the scheme earlier this week. It was one of the BJP's key promises during the assembly elections.

Who is eligible? All women aged between 21 and 60, whose annual family income is up to ₹2.5 lakh, are eligible to register for the scheme.

Women already receiving benefits under any other financial assistance scheme or pension, taxpayers, government employees, women with more than three living children, families with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units, and those owning four-wheelers are not eligible for assistance under the scheme.

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Families with any member in a government job will be excluded from the scheme. A woman having criminal antecedents will also not be eligible for the money.

An applicant must secure the recommendation of the MP or the MLA of her constituency to apply for the scheme.

Under the scheme, ₹1,500 of the monthly assistance will be kept in a fixed deposit with a three-year lock-in period and beneficiaries will receive ₹1,000 directly every month.

You will need an MLA or MP's reco letter Filling out the online application alone will not be enough. In addition to meeting all required eligibility criteria, applicants must submit a letter of recommendation signed by their local MLA or MP.

According to a Hindustan Times report, this letter of recommendation has been made mandatory as part of the application process. A new column has been added to the Delhi Laxmi Yojana application form requiring the signature of an MLA or MP. This provision has been introduced to ensure transparency in the scheme and to involve public representatives in the process, as per the report.

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(With agency inputs)