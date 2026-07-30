Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Why is AAP questioning eligibility criteria? Rekha Gupta-led govt's scheme is a ‘joke’

After the Rekha Gupta-led government approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised questions about the scheme's eligibility criteria. The political party alleged that the conditions have been framed in a way that would prevent most women from availing of the scheme.

"The Delhi Laxmi Yojana [formerly Mahila Samriddhi] has imposed so many conditions that the beneficiaries themselves might not be left," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday.

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Calling the scheme a "joke," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed there are tough eligibility conditions.

He said the scheme first imposes an age limit of 21 to 60 years. On top of that, only one woman in the family would receive the benefits under this scheme, Bharadwaj said, questioning the Cabinet decision over the eligibilty of the scheme.

"You want a vote from everyone. When there is money to give, only one person in the family would get it," Bhardwaj said.

He claimed that to avail of the scheme's benefits, the individual must have proof of living in Delhi for the last 10 years, must have children not more than three, and must have a ration card, "which already has a limit."

"This is a joke," Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

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Accusing the top leadership of having "malicious" intent, he said, "Before the Delhi elections, everyone, from the Prime Minister and the BJP National President to BJP spokespersons and leaders, was claiming that every woman in Delhi would be given ₹2,500 per month."

"But what is the BJP doing now? They have imposed so many conditions that practically no one will receive it. I do not believe they intend to give it to anyone at all; their intentions are truly malicious," the AAP leader added.

The Delhi Laxmi Yojana (formerly Mahila Samriddhi) has imposed so many conditions that the beneficiaries themselves might not be left. ❌ Only women aged 21-60 ❌ Only one (the eldest) from the family ❌ Annual income up to ₹2.5 lakh ❌ Resident of Delhi for 10 years No criminal case against anyone in the family ❌ Out if more than 3 children - Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP

What is Delhi Laxmi Yojana? The Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, earlier known as Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, on Tuesday. Under the scheme, eligible women will get financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month.

The first instalment proposed will be credited directly to their bank accounts through DBT around Raksha Bandhan, following due verification.

Online registration for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will begin from 1 August. The Delhi government expects that the scheme will benefit more than 17 lakh women in the city.

The Yojana provides beneficiaries with flexible benefit options:

1. Women under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will be allowed to withdraw only ₹1,000 of the promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance, with the remaining ₹1,500 mandatorily going to a recurring deposit (RD) account.

2. The entire sum of ₹2,500 will be deposited as FD/RD.

The savings component is aimed at helping women build a financial cushion for the future, a government official told PTI new agency earlier.

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Eligibility criteria for Delhi Laxmi Yojana: 1. Age: 21-60 years

2. Family income: Upto ₹2.50 lakh

3. The applicant should be a permanent resident of Delhi

Exception: Taxpayers, government employees and those receiving pensions and financial assistance under other schemes are not eligible for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana.

Earlier, the official had told PTI that some of the eligibility criteria include:

1. Applicants will have to submit a self-declaration stating they have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years

2. They must also furnish Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and family members' documents to establish eligibility.

3. Only one woman aged between 21 and 60 from each household will be eligible under the scheme. Where more than one woman qualifies, only the eldest will receive the monthly assistance.

4. Applicants must not have any criminal record. Applicants whose family members have criminal records will also be disqualified.

5. Combined family income must be under ₹2.5 lakh to be eligible for the scheme, and she must not be a pensioner.