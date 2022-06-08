Delhi land pooling policy: DDA opens 90-day window to receive more applications

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened a new 90-day window for people to apply under its land pooling policy, officials informed on Wednesday. The city government informed the DDA's portal for participating in the land pooling policy for 104 villages was earlier open till December 24 last year. The new window of 90 days has been opened last month. “This period is to also allow setting up of a consortium for three sectors under the policy," the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}