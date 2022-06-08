Delhi land pooling policy: DDA opens 90-day window to receive more applications

DDA's portal for participating in the land pooling policy for 104 villages was earlier open till December 24 last year
The new window of 90 days has been opened last month
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened a new 90-day window for people to apply under its land pooling policy, officials informed on Wednesday. The city government informed the DDA's portal for participating in the land pooling policy for 104 villages was earlier open till December 24 last year. The new window of 90 days has been opened last month. “This period is to also allow setting up of a consortium for three sectors under the policy," the official said.
The land pooling policy was notified by the DDA in September 2018. The DDA has acquired 7,275 hectares of land under the land pooling policy. The DDA had issued a notice to set up a consortium for three sectors across two zones, under the land pooling policy, the civic body informed last month.
The land pooling policy is based on public-private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner. Under the same, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.
Currently, it is applicable in the urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising several villages falling in zones J, K-I, L, N and P-II. The area is divided into 109 sectors. Each of the sectors is about 250 ha to 350 ha, and is anticipated to accommodate about 80,000 to 1 lakh population, the DDA had earlier said.
Also, for ensuring holistic, smart, sustainable strategy for planning and development of the sectors in land pooling areas, the Authority had given final approval for Additional Development Control (ADC) norms for areas notified under Land Policy 2018, officials had earlier said.
The development is envisaged for about 20,000 ha of land to meet the future requirements of the capital city, and 20 lakh new houses shall be constructed, of which six lakhs houses will be reserved for EWS housing accommodating a total of 80-100 lakh people over the next 20 years, the DDA said.
