Delhi lane rule: Seven drivers fined 10,000 each on day 1 of implementation

Delhi lane rule: Seven drivers fined ₹10,000 each on day 1 of implementation2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- Under Delhi's lane rules, if a bus driver does not drive in the bus lane, then he will be penalised with ₹10,000 for a first-time offence
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the first day of strict lane rules, seven drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were fined ₹10,000 each. The lane discipline enforcement drive for private buses and goods carriers has come into effect from Friday in Delhi.
On the first day of strict lane rules, seven drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses were fined ₹10,000 each. The lane discipline enforcement drive for private buses and goods carriers has come into effect from Friday in Delhi.
As per a PTI report, the enforcement teams issued challans to four drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and three cluster scheme buses. A fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on the drivers, said a senior transport department officer.
As per a PTI report, the enforcement teams issued challans to four drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and three cluster scheme buses. A fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on the drivers, said a senior transport department officer.
The report stated that the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff on ground. A total of 138 teams are on ground to ensure enforcement on targeted 474 km of roads across 46 corridors, Gahlot said. He urged the people not to encroach on designated lanes to allow buses to ply smoothly.
The report stated that the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff on ground. A total of 138 teams are on ground to ensure enforcement on targeted 474 km of roads across 46 corridors, Gahlot said. He urged the people not to encroach on designated lanes to allow buses to ply smoothly.
The minister earlier this week announced that "if a bus driver does not drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with ₹10,000 for a first-time offence."
The minister earlier this week announced that "if a bus driver does not drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with ₹10,000 for a first-time offence."
He also stated that for the second time offense, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver. Meanwhile, the driving license of the offender will be cancelled if the law is broken for the third time, while the fourth violation could result in the revoking of the permit of the private bus.
He also stated that for the second time offense, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver. Meanwhile, the driving license of the offender will be cancelled if the law is broken for the third time, while the fourth violation could result in the revoking of the permit of the private bus.
In a statement, the Transport Department stated that they are in consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, and has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive.
In a statement, the Transport Department stated that they are in consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, and has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive.
As per the Transport Dept, the initiative will be implemented in three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to outer ring road and other adjoining areas.
As per the Transport Dept, the initiative will be implemented in three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to outer ring road and other adjoining areas.
In its first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 prioritized corridors of a total of 46 selected for the initiative. These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.
In its first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 prioritized corridors of a total of 46 selected for the initiative. These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!