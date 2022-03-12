Delhi launches portal to buy, register EV; customers to get additional relief

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said
An online portal 'My EV' has been launched by the Delhi government on Saturday to purchase and register electric autos in the city. The government will provide 5% interest subvention on the purchase of e-autos on loans under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy.
“The interest rate subvention provided on electric autos will provide an additional incentive of ₹25,000 over the purchase incentive of ₹30,000," the statement read.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the online portal will provide several options of approved vehicles to people along with ensuring that they receive the interest subvention on their loans via a smooth automated channel.
The 'My EV Portal' is an online portal which will enable the Letter of Intent (LoI) holders to purchase e-autos and claim the incentives provided by the Delhi government, the statement said.
“A total of 4,261 LOIs for e-autos are being given with a 33 per cent reservation for women. The online portal has been made accessible to all users on the website of the transport department.
“The Interest subvention of five per cent on loans on the purchase of EVs is in addition to the applicable purchase incentive of ₹30,000 and scrapping incentives of up to ₹7,500 under the Delhi EV Policy. Through this scheme, an electric auto consumer will be able to avail up to ₹25,000 additional benefit," the statement read.
It stated that although the scheme is currently operational for electric autos, it will soon be available on lithium-ion-based e-rickshaws, e-carts and electric Light Goods Vehicles in the national capital.
