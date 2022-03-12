Delhi launches portal to buy, register EV; customers to get additional relief

“The Interest subvention of five per cent on loans on the purchase of EVs is in addition to the applicable purchase incentive of ₹30,000 and scrapping incentives of up to ₹7,500 under the Delhi EV Policy. Through this scheme, an electric auto consumer will be able to avail up to ₹25,000 additional benefit," the statement read.

