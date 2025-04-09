BJP’s Kapil Mishra moves court against order for probe in his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots

Delhi law Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday moved a petition against the further investigation order in connection to the 2020 North East Delhi riots matter.

Delhi police have also filed a plea against the order of further investigation.

Last week, a court in Delhi ordered an FIR to probe Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the 2020 riots in the national capital.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, saying Mishra's presence at the place of the incident couldn't be ruled out and the matter required a probe against him and others.

"It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required,” the judge said.

"Let the further investigation be initiated with respect to Mishra and his associates with respect to first incident (on February 23, 2020) only and cognisable offence has been disclosed by the complainant. Put up for the compliance of the order from DCP North-East on or before April 16, 2025," the order said.