The Laxmi Nagar main market and other adjoining markets have been shut on the orders of the East Delhi district magistrate for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The areas that are closed include Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar.

"The stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would be restricted to open from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm on 5 July or till further orders," read the notification issued by the DM.

“According to the Preet Vihar SDM’s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday," it added.

This comes as the Delhi government is allowing the resumption of all business activities in a phased manner as part of its unlock plan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.