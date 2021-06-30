These Delhi markets will remain shut till 5 July for flouting Covid norms

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc have been ordered shut
The Laxmi Nagar main market and other adjoining markets have been shut on the orders of the East Delhi district magistrate for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.
The areas that are closed include Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar.
"The stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would be restricted to open from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm on 5 July or till further orders," read the notification issued by the DM.
“According to the Preet Vihar SDM’s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday," it added.
This comes as the Delhi government is allowing the resumption of all business activities in a phased manner as part of its unlock plan.