This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi govt has launched three automated driving test tracks located in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar, and Vishwas Nagar
The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track in slots between 5 pm and 7 pm
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi has launched three new automated driving test tracks that have been set up for evening and night test drives. Yesterday the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three automated driving test tracks located in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar, and Vishwas Nagar.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi has launched three new automated driving test tracks that have been set up for evening and night test drives. Yesterday the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three automated driving test tracks located in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar, and Vishwas Nagar.
The Delhi government begin the trial of automated driving test track at the end of April and Gahlot formally launched on May 25.
The Delhi government begin the trial of automated driving test track at the end of April and Gahlot formally launched on May 25.
"17 cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real-time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored," the minister said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"17 cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real-time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored," the minister said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has been installed for the tokens distribution and applicants will undergo the driving test in the same order in which their token has been generated. Further, 10 CCTV cameras have been installed at all automatic test track centres to enable the driving test to be conducted transparently and effectively.
An Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has been installed for the tokens distribution and applicants will undergo the driving test in the same order in which their token has been generated. Further, 10 CCTV cameras have been installed at all automatic test track centres to enable the driving test to be conducted transparently and effectively.
According to Gahlot, the automated driving test tracks will essentially check 20 driving skills of a new driver under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1999.
According to Gahlot, the automated driving test tracks will essentially check 20 driving skills of a new driver under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1999.
The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track in slots between 5 pm and 7 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track in slots between 5 pm and 7 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Only 45 appointments will be booked daily on each track.
Only 45 appointments will be booked daily on each track.
3,000 appointment schedules will be available per day after the commissioning of night shifts at all 12 Automatic Driving Test Tracks.
Currently, 135 driving tests are being scheduled daily on these three automatic driving test tracks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, 135 driving tests are being scheduled daily on these three automatic driving test tracks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
So far, the Delhi government has conducted more than 2,500 driving tests in the evening or night shifts since May 1. Besides, the Delhi government is also planning to add eight new automated driving test tracks at educational institutions to decrease waiting times.
So far, the Delhi government has conducted more than 2,500 driving tests in the evening or night shifts since May 1. Besides, the Delhi government is also planning to add eight new automated driving test tracks at educational institutions to decrease waiting times.
The Delhi Transport Department has entrusted the Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks. Along with this, the responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.
The Delhi Transport Department has entrusted the Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks. Along with this, the responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.