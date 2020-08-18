Delhi legislative assembly panel to send notice to Facebook officials today

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi legislative assembly committee on peace and harmony took cognizance of complaints against Facebook officials over their alleged inaction to contain harmful content, the panel will send notices to officials of the social media platform on Tuesday to initiate proceedings.

The committee is likely to meet this week to discuss the matter. The decision was taken after the committee received complaints against the alleged hateful content which were first revealed in a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The social media platform has faced criticism over allegations that it favours the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in India, to push its own business goals in the Asia’s third largest economy. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s director for public policy, had opposed the removal of content from BJP leaders that qualifies as hate speech.

“Summons are set to be sent for appearance to the concerned officials of Facebook in due course to ensure their presence before the committee for participating in the proceedings and the committee shall convene its meeting this week to initiate the proceedings forthwith," Raghav Chadha, chairman of the committee said.

“The committee will facilitate state's endeavor to maintain & promote an irenic atmosphere and a conducive milieu of peace & pacification among different communities in Delhi. It is our aim to take action against any potential adversity which might cause communal discord," he added.

The committee is also looking to discern if “there is any role or complicity of Facebook Officials in Delhi Riots" which took place earlier this year. The committee said these actions come even after a video which featured Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and had showed the contents of a BJP leader’s post during the Delhi riots which were quoted as categorically offensive and hateful.

