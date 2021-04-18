Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. "There is a shortage of ICU beds in Delhi. Less than 100 vacant. There is a shortage of oxygen too," CM Kejriwal said.

Addressing the people of Delhi virtually today, CM Kejriwal said, "There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of the Central Government. Of which, 1,800 beds are currently reserved for Covid-19 patients. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe Covid-19 cases."

The Delhi Chief Minister has appealed to the Central Government for more beds for Covid-19 patients and additional help during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday and Amit Shah ji this morning regarding lack of beds and informed them that we are in dire need," the Delhi CM said.

CM Kejriwal also said the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has crossed 30%. "Positivity rate increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours," he added.

Commonwealth Games Village, schools to become Covid facilities

The Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna Sports complex, Radha Swami Satsang Baes, and some schools will be converted into facilities for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. Besides, 6,000 new beds are expected in the coming days.

The AAP-led Delhi government is desperately trying to scale up the number of available beds as the Capital struggles to cope with an exponential rise in new infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday broke its own record of highest-ever single-day tally with a jump of 24,375 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Apart from the unprecedented rise in new cases on Saturday, the national capital has also registered 167 deaths in a day.

The fresh jump in Covid-19 cases has taken the active caseload in Delhi to 69,799.

Delhi on Saturday had a case positivity rate of 24.56%. In other words, every fourth person in the city whose sample was taken, has tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Friday, Delhi had reported a record surge of more than 19,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours.

Over the weekend, the Capital joined Maharashtra and several other states in shutting down all but essential services. Earlier this week, night curfew was announced in Delhi but these measures have failed to stem the tide, with the number of new Covid-1 cases mounting every passing day.

