Home >News >India >Delhi: LG Anil Baijal asks authorities to continue with existing Covid strategy

Delhi: LG Anil Baijal asks authorities to continue with existing Covid strategy

A medic collects swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test
1 min read . 07:02 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

Baijal said that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a marginal increaseBaijal reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the authorities to continue with the existing strategies to control the spread of the virus, an official said. The existing measures include cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing owing to the rise in the number of cases in the country.

Chairing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Baijal told officials that there is no need to lower the guard against the virus as the COVID-19 situation is under control with a "marginal increase", the official said.

At the meeting, experts said that enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and existing levels of RT-PCR testing need to be maintained in the national capital as some states have been witnessing a rise in number of infections.

"In view of the yet rising national trends in terms of new infections, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing," an official said.

Baijal, who is also the DDMA's chairperson, reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Niti Aayog member V K Paul among others.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry had said Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915.

This was also the highest number of daily cases reported in the city, at least since February beginning.

On February 26, a total of 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in the previous month.

