Home / News / India /  Delhi LG Anil Baijal submits resignation citing personal reasons: Report
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing personal reasons.

He was appointed the national capital's LG in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

Baijal had earlier served as DDA vice-chairperson and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The 1969 batch AGMUT cadre, short for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory, had also headed public sector companies including Prasar Bharati and Indian Airlines.

