New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city in the wake of lockdown against coronavirus and said the government will take care of their needs.

"It is my appeal to all migrant workers not to leave Delhi in anxiety. I assure you that the government will take care of your needs in the crisis created by coronavirus. All necessary arrangements are being made for you" he said in a tweet.

"You run Delhi with your untiring efforts. This city is yours," he added.

Delhi government on Monday imposed a six-day lockdown to deal with increasing cases of COVID-19. Hundreds of migrant workers later thronged the Anand Vihar bus terminus in the city to board buses for their native places.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

