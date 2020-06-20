Delhi LG announces rollback of compulsory five-day institutional quarantine

After much resistance from AAP government, Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on Saturday announced rollback of compulsory five-day institutional quarantine. Only Covid-19 patients who do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation, he said.

Baijal also said that Delhi Disaster Management Authority approved recommendations of High Level Expert Committee set up by Home Ministry for fixing subsidised rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in Delhi.

"Only those #COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," tweeted Baijal.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia estimated that if home isolation is stopped and everybody is sent to quarantine centres then by June 30 there will be a requirement for one lakh beds in the national capital.

"Delhi LG might have ordered institutional quarantine for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes. But I think that he will issue another info by today evening for people who can create an isolated separate room in their homes," MoS Home G Kishan Reddy told ANI earlier on Saturday.

Citing her own example, AAP leader Atishi said that she is recovering from the infection while living in her house and the implementation of this decision would lead to people refraining from getting themselves tested for coronavirus. This is unnecessarily increasing the stress on healthcare workers and facilities.

"Centre's decision of stopping home isolation and making 5-day institutional quarantine compulsory for COVID-19 patients in Delhi is wrong. I am a corona patient and recovering at home with my family. I have full confidence that due to this 5-day institutional quarantine, many people will now refrain from getting tested as they would believe they would be sent to railway coaches," the AAP MLA said.

"They will then go on spreading corona at their offices, homes, in markets. This decision will lead to a spread of the disease," she added.

Speaking about the increased stress on healthcare workers, she added, "Delhi or any other city or state has a limited number of healthcare workers. We need to ensure that they take care of serious and severe patients in hospitals and ICUs rather than focusing on mild and asymptomatic patients who can recover at their home."

