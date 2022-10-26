Delhi LG announces SAMRIDDHI scheme to settle property disputes, tax dues

For residents of the national capital’s authorised and regularised colonies, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on 26 October announced a one-time property tax amnesty scheme, The Hindu quoted officials at the Raj Niwas as saying.
Under the Strengthening & Augmentation of Municipal Revenue for Infrastructure Development in Delhi (SAMRIDDHI) 2022-23 scheme, the NCR people will be able to pay only the principal amount of the current and pending tax of past five years for residential properties.
Apart from this, the people can also get a waiver on all pending dues, including penalty and interest through this scheme. However, for commercial properties, the duration will be six years.
“The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) will have no right to reopen any property tax case after one year," the daily quoted a Raj Niwas official as saying.
“In a win-win for residents as well as MCD, the funds received from ‘SAMRIDDHI 2022-23’ will be utilised for improving municipal infrastructure for efficient delivery of services like sanitation, roads, education, and hospitals," a statement from the Raj Niwas read.
The L-G appealed to the public to “proactively" avail of the scheme and encouraged property owners to get rid of long pending disputes and related harassment, the official said.
