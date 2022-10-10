Delhi LG approval to allow businesses run 24/7 to help trade grow by 30%: CAIT

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday allowed more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery outlets, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round the clock
BENGALURU: Approval of Delhi's lieutenant governor’s to a proposal allowing restaurants, hotels, pharmacies, and transport services to remain open 24 hours will lead to a 30% growth in trade, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT, said that as a facilitative measure to allow more people to benefit from the move, Delhi metro services should also run 24 hours, and public transport facilities like bus services should be expanded.
“It is a big bonanza of LG to the people of Delhi at the time of Diwali festival and therefore as a special case people selling Diwali related items should also be allowed to open their shops 24 hrs till Diwali," said Khandelwal. “The night life has become an integral part of every metropolis and Delhi being the capital of the country was still deprived of this. But, with this decision of the Lieutenant Governor, trade is likely to grow manifold."
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday allowed more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery outlets, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, to operate round the clock.
Khandelwal added that shops will benefit from the move as so far people had to largely depend on online deliveries for any items required to be purchased at night. However, now that hotels, restaurants, transport etc. will remain open at night, it will help people make purchases of their choice.
“This step of LG is very progressive and will infuse life to the offline trade," added Khandelwal.