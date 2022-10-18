The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi on Tuesday approved the proposal of setting up four Zila Sainik Boards in Delhi. The proposal was sent by the Delhi government in May this year and is aimed at the welfare of about 77,000 Ex-Servicemen (ESM), widows of ESM and their families. The Sainik Board will be set up in South West, East, North West and Central district of Delhi.

11 members will be appointed at each Zila Sainik Board, which will run with a budget of Rs. 4 crores. The Central government will bear 60% of the budget while the rest will be borne by the Delhi government.

The board will provide welfare, employment, education, rehabilitation and other beneficial schemes to serving/retired soldiers of the armed forces and to the families of the soldiers killed in action.

According to the government, the Zila Sainik Board will also be responsible for monitoring the welfare of retired soldiers' families and assisting them in representing their cases with local administration or defense authorities, resolving employment and other issues, assisting in resolving pension issues and land disputes, and providing assistance in family care, medical, and court-related matters.

“The problems that retired soldiers have faced in recent years have steadily increased. Some of these have been linked to systemic socioeconomic changes, the breakdown of joint families, stiff competition in the job market, an increase in the cost of living, and the provision of medicines and educational facilities," a statement by the Delhi government said.

The officials claimed that Delhi has many Ex Servicemen (ESM) who are elderly with a number of health issues. The Zila Sainik Board will not only benefit them but also help the Delhi government to identify such needy ESMs.

The governments at both the Central and State level claims at making efforts to look after the needs of the soldiers of the armed forces, even after their retirement. In July this year, Union Defence Ministry announced a revision in the financial assistance to the orphaned children of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) from ₹1000 per month to ₹3000 per month under the 'Orphan Grant Scheme' of Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund.