Delhi LG approves four Zila Sainik Boards, to help 77,000 families2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 05:12 PM IST
The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi on Tuesday approved the proposal of setting up four Zila Sainik Boards in Delhi. The proposal was sent by the Delhi government in May this year and is aimed at the welfare of about 77,000 Ex-Servicemen (ESM), widows of ESM and their families. The Sainik Board will be set up in South West, East, North West and Central district of Delhi.