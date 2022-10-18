Delhi LG approves four Zila Sainik Boards, to help 77,000 families

The governments at both the Central and State level claims at making efforts to look after the needs of the soldiers of the armed forces, even after their retirement. In July this year, Union Defence Ministry announced a revision in the financial assistance to the orphaned children of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) from ₹1000 per month to ₹3000 per month under the 'Orphan Grant Scheme' of Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund.