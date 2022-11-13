Delhi LG authorises DSSSB to conduct recruitment for non-judicial staff of HC

"It may be noted that non-systematic and irregular filling up of vacancies at such positions, often creates procedural and logistical impediments in the functioning of the Hon'ble Court. These staff are responsible for processes that include filing of cases, scrutiny, processing, date of hearing of cases, dictation of orders and computerized updation of dates, procedures and orders amongst others. Non-availability of ample staff for the disposal of such functions often leads to an overall delay in the disposal of cases by the Courts and the resultant pendency," the statement further read