Delhi LG authorises DSSSB to conduct recruitment for non-judicial staff of HC

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena authorized the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to recruit group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ non-judicial subordinate staff for the Delhi High Court on Sunday.
As per reports, the Delhi LG cleared all impediments to the recruitment that had restricted the DSSSB to recruit for the Delhi government and its undertakings, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council. In order to address the need of staffing the court adequately to ensure speedy disposal of cases.
The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court had shown his intent on DSSSB conducting open recruitment on behalf of the Hon'ble Court for certain posts, examinations. The selection is done by some outside agencies as per different modes of recruitment.
A statement from the LG office read, "The move, aimed at expeditiously staffing the mostly understaffed judiciary increasingly burdened by rising cases, will help in addressing the problem of pending cases in the Court due to procedural and logistical delays, by providing ample support staff,"
"It may be noted that non-systematic and irregular filling up of vacancies at such positions, often creates procedural and logistical impediments in the functioning of the Hon'ble Court. These staff are responsible for processes that include filing of cases, scrutiny, processing, date of hearing of cases, dictation of orders and computerized updation of dates, procedures and orders amongst others. Non-availability of ample staff for the disposal of such functions often leads to an overall delay in the disposal of cases by the Courts and the resultant pendency," the statement further read
As per reports, the posts for which recruitment will be done include Private Secretary, Court Master, Administrative Officer, Senior Assistant Librarian, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Judicial Assistant, Senior Judicial Translator, Assistant Librarian, Personal Assistant, Judicial Translator, Jr. Judicial Assistant, Chauffeur, Dispatch Rider cum Process Server and Court Attendant, etc. Apart from these, the posts also include several Technical positions like Director (Technical), Joint Director (Technical), Senior System Analyst, System Analyst, Assistant Programmer and Jr. Judicial Assistant (Technical).
The DSSSB will now conduct the recruitment for Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' categories for the Delhi High Court, similar to GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings.
