National capital Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has invited chief minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting at Raj Niwas at 4 pm on Friday, news agency PTI quoted Officials.

This comes after both heads of the national capital on the occasion of 74th Republic Day greeted people and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.

The chief minister also unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Civil Lines.

Extending his good wishes to the people on the occasion, the LG paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs.

He called upon people to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in the Constitution.

"Let us again dedicate ourselves to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in our Constitution and move forward shoulder-to-shoulder for making a strong, peaceful and powerful India," Saxena said in a tweet.

In his Republic Day message, Kejriwal asserted it was responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.

At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre-appointed governors and LGs.

On the eve of Republic day, on 25 January, the traditional 'at home' function at the Raj Niwas had presented a scene of bonhomie on Tuesday as Lt Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warmly greeted each other, amid their ongoing power tussle.

The bonhomie between Saxena and Kejriwal comes amid an ongoing power tussle between them.

On 16 January, AAP MLAs led by CM Kejriwal marched to the lieutenant governor's office in Delhi against alleged interferences in the elected government's functioning. Kejriwal had said that LG VK Saxena should not "behave like a headmaster" checking students' homework.