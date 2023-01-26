Delhi LG calls CM Kejriwal, his ministers and AAP MLAs at Raj Niwas tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- This comes after both heads of the national capital on the occasion of 74th Republic Day greeted people and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.
National capital Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has invited chief minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting at Raj Niwas at 4 pm on Friday, news agency PTI quoted Officials.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×