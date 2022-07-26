Delhi LG crack down on MCD officials, sanctions CBI to prosecute sub-registrar

Saxena directed that six MCD officials be suspended on graft charges and for abusing official position
The LG accused the sub-registrar for allegedly regularising unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh
NEW DELHI :Reports have suggested that national capital Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena strict action against Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers who were found abusing their power. Saxena ordered the suspension of these six officers on graft charges and for abusing official position.
Further, Saxena also gave permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for allegedly regularising unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh.
"The MCD commissioner, on directions of the LG, has suspended six officials for gross negligence, abusing official position and receiving illegal gratification," a people familiar with the situation said.
The sources also said complaints of corruption against officials of the MCD, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority are being decided singularly on merit.
On 22 July, the LG of Delhi had ordered a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG cited violation of rules and procedural lapses for ordering the probe.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.
Officials noted that, there were "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees," according to PTI report. While the new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year, under this retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.
The officials said that several liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city and many such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations.
This development comes following an official notification earlier this month stating that Delhi government has extended the licenses of those supplying country liquor in the national capital by a month. For the extension, the license-holders will have to pay a pro-rate license fee for a month.
The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on 5 May. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor.
The rift between the Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continued to extend as the former rejected the CM's request to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore on 1 August. Saxena said that the summit would be of mayors and a chief minister attending the same would set a ‘bad precedent’.
Recently, CM Kejriwal also did not attend a ‘Van Mahotsav’ tree plantation event where the Delhi LG was supposed to be present.
