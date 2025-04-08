No jail time for social activist Medha Patkar in LG VK Saxena defamation case. Here’s what Delhi Court said…

The Saket district court in Delhi has sentenced social activist Medha Patkar to one year probation, insted of jail, the Delhi LG VK Saxena defamation case.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated8 Apr 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Saket district court in Delhi has sentenced social activist Medha Patkar to one year probation, insted of jail, the Delhi LG VK Saxena defamation case, Bar & Bench reported on April 7. The court considered her age while making the decision, and also reduced the fine amount to 1 lakh from 10 lakh, according to a PTI report.

The Saket District Court on Tuesday released renowned social activist Medha Patkar on a probation of one year in connection with her conviction in a 23-year-old defamation case filed against her by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The court noted that she was a person of social standing having one several national awards with no prior conviction and hence a jail sentence was not required.

The court further reduced the compensation she had to pay to LG Saxena from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 1 lakh.

A Delhi court had in May 2024 convicted Patkar of defaming VK Saxena. She was later granted bail and her sentence of 5 months of rigorous imprisonment was stayed following an appeal before a Sessions court.

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaNo jail time for social activist Medha Patkar in LG VK Saxena defamation case. Here’s what Delhi Court said…
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.