No jail time for social activist Medha Patkar in LG VK Saxena defamation case. Here’s what Delhi Court said…

The Saket district court in Delhi has sentenced social activist Medha Patkar to one year probation, insted of jail, the Delhi LG VK Saxena defamation case, Bar & Bench reported on April 7. The court considered her age while making the decision, and also reduced the fine amount to ₹1 lakh from ₹10 lakh, according to a PTI report.

A Delhi court had in May 2024 convicted Patkar of defaming VK Saxena. She was later granted bail and her sentence of 5 months of rigorous imprisonment was stayed following an appeal before a Sessions court.