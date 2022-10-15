Delhi LG directs DDA to restore, rejuvenate Bhalswa lake by December.

New Delhi: V.K. Saxena, Delhi’s lieutenant governor, has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to restore and rejuvenate Bhalswa lake in northwest Delhi by December.
Saxena, on his visit to the lake on Saturday, expressed deep disappointment at the state of maintenance and upkeep of the lake by Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the designated agency in-charge for rejuvenation of the Bhalswa lake since May, 2019.
He directed the DDA to immediately undertake the cleaning of the banks of the lake in preparation for the forthcoming Chhath festival and instructed all stakeholder agencies to parallelly start work on the complete restoration and rejuvenation of the lake in a mission mode.
“Saxena issued specific directions to DDA completing the works of cleaning of the periphery of the lake for the benefit of people performing Chhath Puja within a week and asked for the boundary wall segregating the lake from the neighbouring Bhalswa Dairy on the Western periphery of the lake within a month," stated the statement from LG office.
“On an onsite inspection of the lake’s periphery, the LG witnessed boats and floats owned by Delhi Tourism dumped haphazardly on the jetty site amidst filthy and stinking stagnant larvae ridden water," the statement said.
LG has further pointed out that this was serving as breeding ground for various vector borne diseases, including dengue, and issued instructions for the dumped to be cleared and cleaned.
