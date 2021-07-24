Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has granted to the police commissioner the power of detaining under the National Security Act, according to a notification. The police chief can exercise the power till 18 October.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt Governor pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the section 3 of the aforesaid Act," the notification stated.

The move comes ahead of Independence Day and during a time when farmers protesting against the Centre's three agriculture laws have been holding 'Kisan Sansad' at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to national security and the law and order of the country. The individual also need not be informed of the charges for 10 days.

While the Delhi Police said it is a routine order and is issued regularly, similar orders were also passed for three months in the wake of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In August 2019, the NSA was extended to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state, giving armed forces in the valley to detain a person on grounds of threat to national security.

Kisan Sansad

Amid heavy security, a group of 200 farmers started a 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, a few metres away from the parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway.

Farmers said the idea behind organising the sansad was to show that their agitation is still alive and tell the Centre that they too know how to run the parliament.

Police said the security has been tightened and thousands of personnel have been deployed in the area in view of the protest.

The protests have so far been peaceful.

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which has been spearheading the farmers' movement, said it is only after eight months that the government has accepted that those who have been sitting at Delhi's borders are farmers.

"Farmers know how to run Parliament. Those sitting in Parliament -- be it opposition leaders or those in the government, if they don't raise our issues, we will raise our voice against them in their constituency," he said.

"This is the world's first parliament that is functioning within barricades and has been started by farmers. 'Kisan Sansad' will go on till the Parliament is in session and you (govt) will have to agree to our demands," added Tikait.

He said they will pass a motion on the cancellation of the three contentious farm laws.

The Delhi Lt Governor has given special permission for demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar till 9 August.









