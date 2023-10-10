Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain in 13-year-old case relating to provocative speeches
A prima facie case was made out against Roy and Hussain for the commission of an offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of the IPC for their speeches at a public function in the national capital, says Delhi LG office
VK Saxena, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has granted sanction for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former Professor of International Law at Central University of Kashmir, in a 13-year-old case relating to provocative speeches at a public function in 2010.