Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain in 13-year-old case relating to provocative speeches

VK Saxena, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has granted sanction for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain, former Professor of International Law at Central University of Kashmir, in a 13-year-old case relating to provocative speeches at a public function in 2010. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The FIR in the matter was registered vide orders dated November 27, 2010, of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi," said the Delhi LG office in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a prima facie case was made out against Roy and Hussain for the commission of an offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the National Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, despite a case of sedition being made out, sanction has not been granted under Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) owing to the fact that the Supreme Court on May 5, 2022, in another case has directed that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A (Sedition) of IPC shall be kept in abeyance and thereafter the three-Judge Bench headed by CJI had referred the matter to Constitution Bench on September 12, 2023," said the LG office.

Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, had filed a complaint with SHO, Tilak Marg, Delhi against several persons for allegedly delivering provocative speeches in public at a conference organized by the Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) under the banner of “Azadi - The Only Way", on October 21, 2010, at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Delhi between 02:00 pm-8:30 pm.

Two other accused -- Sayed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist leader and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a Parliament attack case on technical grounds -- have died during the pendency of the case, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

