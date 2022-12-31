Delhi LG-led admin allows all 5-star, 4-star hotels' restaurants to operate 24X7

Aiming at boosting the national capital's night economy, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena-led administration allowed all 5-star and 4-star hotels' restaurants in the national capital to operate 24X7.
Earlier in November, LG Saxena set up a high powered committee to ease and facilitate license requirements for restaurants/eateries. He also directed the committee to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting the licensing processes.
Following the submission of the report by the committee and several rounds of meetings, the liberalised regulations arrived.
Now the liberalised regulations will be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to bring about necessary changes in the new application undertaking and uploaded on the MHA licensing portal, said officials.
"This is expected to be done in the next three weeks, and come January 26, entrepreneurs in the national capital will be able to avail of this new progressive, business-friendly and liberalised licensing regime in Delhi," an official said.
According to the new norms, all restaurants/eating houses in Five and Four Star Hotels, those within Airport, railway station and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24X7 basis after payment of necessary fee.
For 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am.
Apart from this, the ceiling of only one restaurant getting bar license has been lifted in 5-star and 4-star hotels. The license will enable such hotels to obtain separate liquor licenses for more than one restaurant/bar serving liquor within the hotel premises on payment of license fee.
Among other things, the administration has drastically reduced the number of documents required for getting licenses, as 28 documents will no longer be required to be uploaded.
Instead of the earlier system, all four agencies that include MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and DPCC will now follow the coterminous financial year ending March 31 for the purpose of issuing and validity of licenses/NOCs.
Around 140 fields have been removed in the Common Application Form making it user-friendly and this 21 pages Form has been reduced to just nine pages. Instead of multiple separate affidavits now, a Single Common Undertaking has been introduced.
The period has been increased to three years in the new system for MCD, Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service and nine years for DPCC.
The grant of licenses have been made time-bound that will ensure that the license has been approved and granted if the concerned agency/official does not take any action on the application within the stipulated time frame.
An applicant will be able to get his license within a maximum of 49 days, with minimum human interface, instead of the earlier unlimited time frame that resulted in an applicant running from pillar to post and getting harassed. The average time for grant of new licenses was three years in Delhi up till now.
As many as 2,389 new applications for Eating Houses from 2022 and 2121 applications from 2021, are pending as of now. Similarly, 359 applications for Lodging Houses are pending for 2022.
Various industry bodies and restaurant/hotel associations had met the L-G and conveyed their concerns due to the red tape ridden licensing regime in Delhi, officials said.
