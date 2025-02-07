Delhi LG orders probe into Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP MLA-poaching charges

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday ordered an anti-corruption branch probe into Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's MLA poaching allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development comes a day before the Delhi Assembly Election results, which are set to be announced on Saturday.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP for attempting to poach 16 AAP candidates.

In a social media post, Kejriwal had claimed that 16 of his AAP candidates got offers from the BJP and assurances of ministerial positions and ₹15 crore to switch sides.

BJP demands probe into AAP allegations According to news agency ANI, the direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office.

In his letter to LG, Mittal objected to AAP's allegations against his party and demanded a probe into the matter. AAP leaders are trying to create "panic and situation of unrest" in Delhi by spreading such "false and misleading information", he claimed.

Arvind Kejriwal rejects exit polls prediction, accuses BJP of poaching attempt Rejecting exit poll predictions indicating the saffron party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged that 16 candidates of his party received offers to switch sides to the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the abusive party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave the AAP and join their party, they will be made ministers and given ₹15 crore each," Kejriwal said in his post in Hindi on microblogging platform X on Thursday.

Similar allegations were made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP's Sultanpur Majra candidate and Delhi minister Mukesh Ahlawat.

Delhi election results tomorrow Delhi Assembly Election results will be announced after vote counting on Saturday. Three exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP in the Delhi elections.

Axis My India has predicted the BJP-led alliance's victory with a 48 per cent vote share against 42 per cent for the ruling AAP.

Today's Chanakya projects the BJP winning a 49 per cent vote share with 45-57 seats (51 with an error margin of six), while the AAP may get 13-25 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are projected to get 0-3 seats.

