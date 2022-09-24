Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi LG orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board over 20 crore 'embezzlement'

Delhi LG orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board over 20 crore 'embezzlement'

Delhi LG VK Saxena has ordered to file an FIR against Delhi Jal Board over 20 crore 'embezzlement'
2 min read . 02:04 PM ISTLivemint

In an alleged embezzlement of 20 crore in water bills case, Delhi LG has ordered FIR against Delhi Jal Board, private bank officials, and other company officials on Saturday

Due to discrepancies in water bills, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena ordered a police inquiry against officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a private bank, and a company for allegedly embezzling 20 crore in water bills, reported PTI on Saturday.

Also Read: LG orders probe in salaries to ‘ghost’ teachers scam in Delhi govt schools

However, no response was obtained from the Delhi government or DJB immediately by the news agency on the issue. According to PTI sources, the matter had first come into the limelight in 2019, when there were allegations of collecting 20 crore of water bills from the customers, but it was not deposited in the bank account of DJB. 

Also Read: Delhi LG approves CBI probe into 'irregularities' in buying buses by AAP govt. Details here

Even though there were allegations of discrepancies in the collection of water bills by the company, its contract was further extended by the authority. The company used to collect bills in cash and cheques.

Also Read: Delhi LG illegally awarded contract to daughter during term at KVIC: AAP

Taking cognisance in the matter, the Delhi LG has directed the Chief secretary to have an FIR lodged in the matter against the DJB and bank officials after identifying them. The secretary was also asked of identifying the private entities involved in the case, sources said.

The LG also asked the official to ensure the recovery of the funds at the earliest and has sought action taken report in the matter within 15 days.

Constituted in 1998, the Delhi Jal Board is headed by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It is worth noting, that the LG and the Delhi governments have always been at logger heads due to several issues ranging from CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's house to excise duty scam case.

Delhi Jal Board is responsible for providing potable water to the city residents, and maintaining the water supply system of Delhi. It is also responsible to take care of water bodies as well. Along with this, the body ensures proper cleaning and filteration of water through a network of water treatment plants, booster pumping stations and about 9000 kms of water mains and distribution system.

With inputs from PTI

