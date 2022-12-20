Home / News / India / Delhi LG orders recovery of ₹97 cr from AAP used for political ads
Delhi LG orders recovery of ₹97 cr from AAP used for political ads
1 min read.12:34 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover ₹97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, said official sources on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover ₹97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, said official sources on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.
In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP, sources added.
In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP, sources added.
The DIP quantified that ₹97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The DIP quantified that ₹97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Of this, while payments amounting to over ₹42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, ₹54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," sources told PTI.
“Of this, while payments amounting to over ₹42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, ₹54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," sources told PTI.
The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over ₹42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of ₹54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.
The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over ₹42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of ₹54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.
"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.