Delhi LG orders recovery of ₹ 97 cr from AAP used for political ads

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs chief secy to recover ₹ 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements. (HT)

In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP.