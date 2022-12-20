Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi LG orders recovery of 97 cr from AAP used for political ads

Delhi LG orders recovery of 97 cr from AAP used for political ads

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs chief secy to recover 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements. (HT)

In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, said official sources on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI. 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, said official sources on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI. 

In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP, sources added.

In 2016, a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it on some specific advertisements which were in 'stark violation of guidelines' and recover the same from the ruling AAP, sources added.

The DIP quantified that 97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", as per PTI reports. 

The DIP quantified that 97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", as per PTI reports. 

“Of this, while payments amounting to over 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," sources told PTI. 

“Of this, while payments amounting to over 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," sources told PTI. 

The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over 42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.

The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over 42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.

"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.

"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP