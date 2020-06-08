Delhi LG overrules AAP govt’s order on treatment of covid patients

Petitions have been filed in Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government's order directing all hospitals under it and the private ones to only admit "bona fide" residents of the national capital for treatment. One of the petitions by Gautam Kumar stated that the order is against The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as it does not confer power on Delhi government to restrict the treatment of the individuals on the basis of residence. The plea submitted that the government is not only discriminating the individuals for treatment from the present pandemic, but on the contrary the same act will lead to escalation of COVID cases as the infected individuals will not be identified which will further add fuel to the fire.