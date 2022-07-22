The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5. It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor. The official notification by the Excise department notified, "... approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 Licence for supplying country liquor in GNCT of Delhi for a further period of one month i.e. from 01.07.2022 to 31.07.2022. The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period." The notification further read, "however, any person holding such non-renewable license shall not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its license."