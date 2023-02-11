Delhi LG removes AAP govt nominees from discom boards
- AAP leader Jasmine Shah, spokesperson of the AAP, along with Naveen Gupta, son of AAP MP N D Gupta, and other private persons have been removed from the board
Delhi LG V K Saxena has replaced 'government nominees', including AAP leader Jasmine Shah, appointed to the boards of power discoms in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation with senior officials.
