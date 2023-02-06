Delhi LG reviews makeover ahead of G20 Summit, orders setting up of food street
Saxena had on Saturday visited several locations in the national capital to review the repair and revamp work underway for the G20 summit, scheduled to be held here in September.
Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed officials to develop a food Street around the Salimgarh Fort and to connect the Qutub Minar with Mehrauli Archeological Park to convert the area into a heritage walk, officials said on Sunday.
