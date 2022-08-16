Delhi LG says ‘pandemic far from over’ amid spike in Covid-19 deaths

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, pushing the caseload and toll to 19,85,822 and 26,389 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519. Additionally, the cumulative vaccination figure against Covid in the national capital has climbed to 3,60,79,576. As many as 19,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours with 15,236 beneficiaries getting inoculated with the precautionary dose.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}