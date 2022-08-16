Delhi LG says ‘pandemic far from over’ amid spike in Covid-19 deaths

Delhi LG says ‘pandemic far from over’ amid spike in Covid-19 deaths2 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour
Amid concerns over spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. It is important to note that Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57%, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data, while before this on Sunday, the national capital had logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor took to Twitter to share, “we are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down."
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, pushing the caseload and toll to 19,85,822 and 26,389 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519. Additionally, the cumulative vaccination figure against Covid in the national capital has climbed to 3,60,79,576. As many as 19,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours with 15,236 beneficiaries getting inoculated with the precautionary dose.
In another related development, the Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said. These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's Covid-19 Data Management Portal, officials said. According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department, according to news agency PTI report.
"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the Covid Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said. These teams will work in supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
