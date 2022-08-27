Delhi LG Secretariat returned 47 files ‘not' signed by CM Kejriwal but...

Files that were sent to Secretariat were signed by the staff of the CMO and include those related to Education Department and Waqf Board amongst others
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi LG Secretariat has returned 47 files, not signed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The secretariat informed that these files, signed by the staff of the CMO, include those related to Education Department and Waqf Board amongst others.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi LG Secretariat has returned 47 files, not signed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The secretariat informed that these files, signed by the staff of the CMO, include those related to Education Department and Waqf Board amongst others.
Sources claimed that the move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the capital. The move came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.
Sources claimed that the move is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the capital. The move came nearly a week after LG VK Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinion and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.
They claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the LG raising the issue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They claimed that the CMO had continued to send files not signed by the chief minister despite the LG raising the issue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Some of the files that have been returned back to the CMO were sent without the chief minister's signature even after LG's letter while others were received earlier by LG office," they said.
"Some of the files that have been returned back to the CMO were sent without the chief minister's signature even after LG's letter while others were received earlier by LG office," they said.
Saxena had flagged the issue in his letter to Delhi CM on August 22, stressing on the chief minister's signature on files sent by CMO for seeking his approvals and opinion, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, sources said.
Saxena had flagged the issue in his letter to Delhi CM on August 22, stressing on the chief minister's signature on files sent by CMO for seeking his approvals and opinion, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, sources said.
The LG had noted in his letter that files from CMO were being sent for his approval and opinion with notings like 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' it', but not having his signatures.
The LG had noted in his letter that files from CMO were being sent for his approval and opinion with notings like 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' it', but not having his signatures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In the recent months, a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, has been submitted by the CMO for the LG's approval or opinion through joint secretary or additional secretary, with the remarks 'Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal' without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication," the LG had said.
"In the recent months, a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, has been submitted by the CMO for the LG's approval or opinion through joint secretary or additional secretary, with the remarks 'Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal' without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication," the LG had said.