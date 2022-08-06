Delhi LG suspends 11 officials over lapses in implementation of excise policy

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension of 11 officials over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government. The suspended officials include AGUMUT-cadre IAS office Arava Gopi Krishna, who was transferred from the post of Delhi Excise Commissioner on 12 July. Currently, Krishna is posted in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari is also suspended in the matter. Major disciplinary proceedings have also been approved against three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six others officials of the government, sources at the L-G’s office said.

