Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, will soon permit more than 300 firms on Sunday to run round-the-clock operations. The permission which will give a boost to Delhi's nightlife includes establishments like online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants and transport facilities. Around 314 firms took a sigh of relief as approval of some proposals was pending since 2016.
That notification to this effect be issued within seven days, the office of LG said.
While approving the proposals, the LG also took a "very serious view" of "inordinate delay, ad hocism, randomness and unjustified discretion" on the part of officials from the labor department who took very long to respond to these permissions.
The LG noted that the Labor Department "failed" to process 18 applications from 2016, 26 from 2017, 83 from 2018, 25 from 2019, 04 from 2020, and 74 from 2017, 83 applications from 2018, 25 applications from 2019, 04 applications from 2020, and 74 applications from 2021.
This demonstrates the Labor Department's completely "unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence" and points to the Department's "pick and choose" policy in processing such applications, the LG office said.
"A system like this could also lead to corrupt practices. Furthermore, excessively delayed processing of such routine applications has a negative impact on the business community's confidence/sentiment," the LG noted while approving the proposal.
To foster an investor and business-friendly environment in the city, such applications must be disposed of under a strict timeline, the LG ordered.
From next week, the 300-plus establishments in the national capital will be able to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The decision provides an exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. The move is expected to increase job creation and promote a positive and favorable business environment, for faster economic growth.
The decision provides an exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. The move is expected to increase job creation and promote a positive and favorable business environment, for faster economic growth.