Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has accorded sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in 2010, reported PTI.

Saxena has also granted sanction to prosecute former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain.

"Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and former Professor of International Law in Central University of Kashmir, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, under section 45 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case," PTI quoted Raj Niwas official as saying.

The FIR against Roy and Hussain was registered following the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.

Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, had made an FIR on October 28, 2010.

At a conference on October 21, 2010, which was organised under the banner of 'Azadi - The Only Way' – Roy and Hussain had allegedly made provocative speeches.

