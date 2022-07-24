'I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development,' LG Saxena said
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai K Saxena has said that he wanted CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend the tree plantation programme at Asola Bhatti Mines that Kejriwal was supposed to attend. “I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development," LG Saxena said, while adding that the Delhi CM could not attend the event due to some reasons.
The tree planting effort associated with "Van Mahotsav" was to be carried out by LG and CM jointly, according to LG sources. As per media reports, a mutual decision on this was taken on July 4 to plant 1,00,000 trees as a part of the programme, and the LG and CM were to launch the same together today.
However, Arvind Kejriwal and several ministers allegedly opted not to attend the event after Delhi Police allegedly forcibly seized the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme since the official programme had been transformed into a political BJP function.
"Delhi Police forcefully took over the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme. It is a Delhi government event, and CM and LG were to attend jointly. Posters showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put and the government programme is turned into a political BJP programme. This is the reason Delhi CM and ministers decided not to attend the event," said Delhi government sources.
The LG office claimed that Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, gave "undue financial favours" to the holders of liquor licences long after the contracts had been chosen, resulting in significant losses for the exchequer. Sisodia's role is being scrutinised for suspected intentional and flagrant procedural errors that gave liquor licensees for the years 2021–2022 an unfair advantage during the tendering procedure.
In light of a CBI investigation being suggested by the LG into suspected errors and irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise policy, Kejriwal recently skipped the weekly meeting with the LG on Friday, alleging bad health.
