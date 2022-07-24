Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai K Saxena has said that he wanted CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend the tree plantation programme at Asola Bhatti Mines that Kejriwal was supposed to attend. “I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development," LG Saxena said, while adding that the Delhi CM could not attend the event due to some reasons.

