‘Lack of seriousness’: Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to Home Ministry as AAP Ministers skip meetings, party says....
Criticizing Delhi ministers over their refusal to attend meetings convened to discuss the functioning of their ministries following the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG VK Saxena, in a letter addressed to the union home ministry, accused the ministers of ‘insensitivity and lack of seriousness’
