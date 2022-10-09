The move comes days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he had not received as many ‘love letters’ from his wife ‘in entire life’ as he had from the LG in just six months.
NEW DELHI :As the bitter tussle and war of letters between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continues, Saxena has sent a ‘Kartavya Parta as the guardian of the city' accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of running away from their constitutional duties.
The move comes days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he had not received as many "love letters" from his wife "in entire life" as he had from the LG in just six months.
"I hope you will treat this message from me in the true sense as a 'Kartvya Patra' from the guardian of Delhi, that you have been terming as 'Prem Patra', and try to imbibe and follow the intended feelings and suggestions in it," Saxena said.
On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say in Hindi, “As much as LG saab scolds me everyday, even my wife does not. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG saab has. LG saab, chill a little. And also tell your super boss to chill a little."
In a six-page letter written in Hindi, the lieutenant governor said that he has not received any "satisfactory reply" from the AAP government over issues related to excise policy, power subsidy and other matters raised by him.
Amid an ongoing letter war between the two sides which are locked in a bitter tussle, LG, in the communication dated 7 October, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, saying its rule, based on "speeches and advertisement", was alienated from basic works of public interest.
"Your governance system, which is running on the basis of advertisements and speeches, seems to be completely alienated from the basic works of public interest," he alleged.
Saxena said that his letters and instructions were meant to caution the government against "errors and shortcomings" in its functioning yet he was personally attacked and became a target of "baseless allegations."
The LG flagged his instructions regarding a probe in the now-scrapped excise policy, the absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, recruitment of teachers, and several other issues, and asked if he was wrong in doing that.
Saxena emphasised his commitment was solely towards the Constitution and the people of Delhi and asserted he will continue to work with this inspiration.
Reacting to it, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, through the LG, was trying to harm the interests of the people of Delhi.
The LG's letter comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in the AAP government's functioning and "unconstitutionally" setting up probes on its decisions and works.
Saxena said that whenever he tried to bring any shortcomings of governance to the fore and requested them to be redressed, Kejriwal and his colleagues not only "misled" the people and avoided any response, but also levelled unfounded and personal allegations against him.
"I would like to remind you that the topics which were conveyed to you in writing by me were all issues related to the well-being and good governance of the common citizens of Delhi," he said.
AAP leaders, in the recent past, had accused Saxena of corruption during his previous posting as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
Saxena urged Kejriwal "to refrain from doing so in future in the interest of political correctness, constitutional values, common social etiquette and national interest."
Responding to Sisodia's recent letter in which he reiterated his demand for a probe into the alleged ₹6000-crore scam in the MCD, the LG said the matter was taken up by him.
Saxena said he had taken immediate cognisance of the allegations leveled against MCD by Sisodia and sought a report.
The municipal corporation, as per the report, cancelled the contract by taking action against the agency concerned for not depositing the amount in time and necessary action was also being taken for the recovery of pending dues, he said.
Several court cases were also pending in this regard at Supreme Court, Delhi, Mumbai and National Company Law Tribunal, he stated.
