Delhi LG VK Saxena ‘schools' CM Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comments: 'Who is LG?'2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
LG VK Saxena took this opportunity to speak about certain issues that had made him concerned.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comment: “Who is LG?"
LG Saxena has called Kejriwal’s comment as “misleading, untrue and derogatory". He referred to the Delhi CM’s comment that LG Saxena had refused to meet him, which left the LG “astounded".
“I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me," LG Saxena wrote as he said that it was not possible to meet with 70-odd people, given the short notice and sudden demand.
LG Saxena also addressed the issue of Kejriwal sarcastically calling him the “Head Master". He said that he was working “as a benign yet conscientious voice of the people that derives its sanctity from the ethical and moral moorings of the Constitution of India".
LG Saxena took this opportunity to speak about certain issues that had made him concerned. The average attendance in government schools was 70.73% in 2012-2013.Since then, it consistently fell to reach 60.65% in 2019-2020, he wrote.
Between March 2020- June 2022, the numbers went up to only 73.74%. “It will be educative to note here that attendance in 2009-2010, was clocked at 78.06%," he wrote. “This clearly indicates that our government schools are not being able to ensure attendance of students effectively."
The number of students enrolled in government schools decreased from 16.1 lakh in 2013–2014 to 15.1 lakh in 2019–2020. Despite the fact that Delhi’s population expanded and enrollment should have grown accordingly, this is the case, according to LG Saxena.
Adding classrooms to already-existing schools and counting restrooms as classrooms do not, in any way, equal the opening of new schools, added LG Saxena. The performance of students in Delhi Government Schools up to Class VIII is “barely basic", he said while adding that it was so in spite of assertions that the government education system in Delhi had undergone extraordinary development.
