‘Vested political interest’: Delhi LG targets AAP, bins 'rumour' about electricity, water and bus subsidies
In a press release statement, Delhi LG VK Saxena rejected the rumours around free electricity, water supply and bus travel in the city and said that these subsidies will continue. In the press release, LG Saxena indirectly targeted AAP and called the rumour result of vested political interest
In an indirect reference to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Lieutennant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday assured that the ongoing subsidies on electricity, water and bus fare will continue in Delhi asking people to not pay attention to ‘rumours’ spread by “vested political interests".