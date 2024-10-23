Delhi LG VK Saxena to SC on illegal axing of 600 trees: ’Didn’t know permission was needed to cut trees’

Delhi LG VK Saxena informed the Supreme Court that he was unaware of the need for permission to fell trees in the Ridge area. He submitted a personal affidavit following a court order concerning the illegal cutting of over 1,100 trees by DDA officials.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
New Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)
New Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told the Supreme Court in a personal affidavit that he was unaware that permission was needed for tree felling in the capital's Ridge area, reported NDTV on Wednesday. 

Delhi LG Saxena, also chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), responded to the apex court after the SC set a deadline of October 22 for Saxena to act against DDA officials for illegally axing over 1,100 trees. The SC also sought a response from Delhi LG on why the trees were cut in the city's Ridge area without any mandatory clearance from the court. 

Earlier, the court had asked Delhi LG Saxena about the actions taken to take responsibility for the alleged illegal felling of over 600 to 650 trees.

The court is hearing a contempt case over the axing of trees. The SC bench said that if the chairperson agrees, criminal action can be taken against the officers responsible for the tree cutting.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an SC bench-led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Delhi LG Saxena specific questions about his knowledge of felling of trees and other details related to the matter. 

The court asked Saxena about his visit to the felling site on February 3, his knowledge about the cutting of trees, and DDA's application seeking court's permission, reported HT. In his response, Delhi LG Saxena admitted that nearly 642 trees were felled and not 1,100 as per the petitioner. He also added that 174 trees which were axed were in non-forest area.

The bench also asked the LG about his actions after being informed about the development in the matter. Saxena termed the felling of trees as an unfortunate event. He also added that there was no act of commission or commission on the part of DDA's Vice Chairman Subhasish Panda, reported HT.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi LG VK Saxena to SC on illegal axing of 600 trees: ’Didn’t know permission was needed to cut trees’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.37%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.60
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-1.13%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.65
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.65 (1.07%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.00
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    5.1 (2.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    347.65
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    34.25 (10.93%)

    Coforge share price

    7,514.90
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    719.3 (10.58%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,287.35
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    117 (10%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,762.45
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    330.6 (5.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,483.20
    01:05 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -230.75 (-4.9%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    325.70
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -16.55 (-4.84%)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    270.30
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -11.25 (-4%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    975.35
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -37.2 (-3.67%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

    361.25
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    32.6 (9.92%)

    BLS International Services share price

    381.35
    01:07 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    30.95 (8.83%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    951.10
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    77.05 (8.82%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,172.20
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    78.6 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.