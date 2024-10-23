Delhi LG VK Saxena to SC on illegal axing of 600 trees: ’Didn’t know permission was needed to cut trees’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told the Supreme Court in a personal affidavit that he was unaware that permission was needed for tree felling in the capital's Ridge area, reported NDTV on Wednesday.

Delhi LG Saxena, also chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), responded to the apex court after the SC set a deadline of October 22 for Saxena to act against DDA officials for illegally axing over 1,100 trees. The SC also sought a response from Delhi LG on why the trees were cut in the city's Ridge area without any mandatory clearance from the court.

Earlier, the court had asked Delhi LG Saxena about the actions taken to take responsibility for the alleged illegal felling of over 600 to 650 trees.

The court is hearing a contempt case over the axing of trees. The SC bench said that if the chairperson agrees, criminal action can be taken against the officers responsible for the tree cutting.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an SC bench-led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Delhi LG Saxena specific questions about his knowledge of felling of trees and other details related to the matter.

The court asked Saxena about his visit to the felling site on February 3, his knowledge about the cutting of trees, and DDA's application seeking court's permission, reported HT. In his response, Delhi LG Saxena admitted that nearly 642 trees were felled and not 1,100 as per the petitioner. He also added that 174 trees which were axed were in non-forest area.