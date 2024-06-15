’Trying to prove they’re back’: Opposition slams ’political’ UAPA action against Arundhati Roy for old Kashmir speech

Delhi LG approved prosecution of Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain under UAPA for provocative speeches in 2010. Political leaders criticize the timing of the decision, questioning the delay and labeling it as a political move.

First Published03:34 PM IST
Indian writer Arundhati Roy in January 2008 during a conference at the Bogazici University in Instanbul.
Indian writer Arundhati Roy in January 2008 during a conference at the Bogazici University in Instanbul.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sparked a political war of words on Saturday after greenlighting action against author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain. The duo now face prosecution under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case pertaining to their provocative speeches at a public function in 2010.

“Whatever she (Arundhati Roy) has said is totally wrong. Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. We will protest if anyone wants to create a gap. But, the question is that this matter is from 2010 and it's Modi's govt at the centre for the last 10 years, why they were silent till now on this issue? After 10 years, when a govt with less majority has formed, this decision looks political,” opined Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“If by prosecuting Arundhati Roy under UAPA BJP trying to prove they’re back, well they’re not. And they’ll never be back the same way they were. This kind of fascism is exactly what Indians have voted against,” added TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

ALSO READ: Delhi LG allows prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 provocative speech case. This is what she had said

Roy and former Professor of International Law at the Central University of Kashmir, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, had made ‘provocative’ speeches in 2010 during a conference organized under the banner of “Azadi - The Only Way”.

(With inputs from agencies)

