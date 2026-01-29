Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena acquitted in defamation case by activist Medha Patkar

A Delhi court has acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a criminal defamation case filed against him by social activist Medha Patkar. Judicial Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket court, pronouncing the verdict orally, said that the allegations against the accused could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The case pertains to a purportedly defamatory advertisement pertaining to the Narmada Bachao Andolan, published in November 2000 by Saxena against Patkar.