All Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew in Delhi, will be lifted from Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Friday.

In addition to this, it said that schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. Fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say.

However, he urged all citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols. “All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch," Kejriwal wrote.

The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

With the fresh Covid cases and positivity rate showing a consistent decline, traders and political parties had been raising demands for lifting the remaining curbs.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry, an association of traders in Delhi, had written to the LG demanding that the rest of the restrictions, such as allowing only one weekly market in a municipal zone, should be completely removed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.